L train service suspended between Manhattan, Brooklyn

Riders on the L line are finding their regular Tuesday morning commutes are not happening.

The MTA said service was shut down in both directions in Manhattan and Brooklyn because of an NYPD investigation at Lorimer Street and an investigation into the loss of third-rail power.

It wasn't immediately clear if the issues were connected.

Police said the NYPD investigation stemmed from a 12-year-old boy tripping and falling into the northbound tracks at Metropolitan Avenue. It happened as the train was entering the station and he rolled underneath the platform overhang, avoiding contact with the train. He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Straphangers are advised to use the A, C or J trains as alternatives.