Knife Recovered at NYC Scene Where Twin Infants Were Found Dead: Sources

Investigators questioned the 23-year-old mother of twin infants who were found dead inside their Queens NYCHA home -- one in a cabinet, the other under a sink -- late into Thursday as they tried to piece together what happened to the babies, according to officials and law enforcement sources.

It wasn't immediately clear if charges were expected to be filed against the woman in connection with the case at some point on Friday. She was described as a person of interest when she was taken into custody; the deaths are considered suspicious.

The twins, a boy and a girl just 46 days old, were found at the Woodside Houses in Woodside after a cousin of their mother called 911 to request a wellness check, according to law enforcement sources and two senior NYPD officials.

Responding officers found the infants unresponsive; both were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. Senior law enforcement officials said that one of the young children, a boy identified as Dallis Bentley, was found in a crib and appeared to have been stabbed in the torso.

The other infant, a girl identified as Dakota Bentley, was discovered wrapped in a pink blanket under a sink after the mother pointed to the cabinet when asked, officials familiar with the matter said. It was not known if Dakota had sustained similar injuries as her brother. Autopsy results are still pending.

The twins were said to have been born on March 7, making them just over six weeks old at the time they were found by first responders. Their deaths are being treated as suspicious by police thus far, and investigators remained at the scene Thursday collecting clues and evidence. A knife was recovered at the scene, officials with knowledge of the investigation confirmed to News 4.

There was no indication that the family had any previous domestic incidents or involvement from the city's Administration for Children's Services, officials familiar with the matter said. More details are expected later Friday.