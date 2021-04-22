Infant Twins Found Dead Inside Queens NYCHA Housing: Sources

Two infant twin siblings were found dead inside their home at a Queens New York City Housing Authority development, law enforcement sources told NBC New York.

The twins, who appeared to be a boy and a girl less than 2 months old, were discovered at the Woodside Houses in Woodside, three sources said. A relative called 911 just after 3 p.m. Thursday, requesting officers conduct a wellness check after they hadn't heard from the mother and wanted to know where the young children were, two senior NYPD officials said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Responding officers found the infants unconscious and unresponsive, and were later pronounced dead by EMS. Senior law enforcement officials said that one of the young children may have been stabbed, and was found inside a bag in the home. The other infant was found in a crib, according to a law enforcement official.

The twins were said to have been born on March 7, making them just over 6 weeks old at the time they were found by first responders. Their deaths are being treated as suspicious by police thus far, and investigators are at the scene collecting clues and evidence, including a knife that was recovered.

Their 23-year-old mother was taken into police custody and is being questioned at the 114th precinct, law enforcement sources said. It was not know if she was likely to face charges.

The city medical examiner is en route to the home to determine a cause of death.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.