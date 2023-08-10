Kai Cenat ‘beyond disappointed' with fans who sparked chaos at NYC PlayStation giveaway

The 21-year-old social media influencer who was charged with inciting a riot after a crowd of thousands of his followers erupted in chaos in Manhattan last week said he is “beyond disappointed” in the bad behavior.

“Beyond disappointed in anybody who became disruptive that day, bro,” streamer Kai Cenat said on Twitch on Wednesday, his first comments since the mayhem. "And I want people to know that none of that was my intention."

Cenat was upset about what erupted from what he said was supposed to be a fun giveaway.

"I don't condone any of the things that went on," he said in the video, noting how some of his followers jumped on cars and hurled bottles during the Aug. 4 madness in Union Square. "None of that is cool, bro, you feel what I'm saying?"

Thousands of fans of Cenat, who has millions of followers on Twitch, YouTube and other platforms, showed up after Cenat announced that he would be there giving away video game consoles and other electronic devices at 4 p.m. A crowd of mostly young people packed into the park, with some running running through nearby streets, swinging objects at car windows and climbing on top of buses.

What exactly turned the crowd unruly isn't quite clear, but by 3:30 p.m. people were seen chucking garbage at police and taking down barriers around the perimeter. Witnesses reported seeing others throwing chairs and bottles. One person had a bruise on his face and he said he was pushed to the ground.

The commotion prompted the highest level of police mobilization by the NYPD. According to a spokesperson, the department called on an estimated one thousand officers to respond to the escalating situation.

Police said several people — including officers — were injured, including at least four who were taken to hospitals. About 65 people were arrested, nearly half of whom were juveniles. Several people are still being sought by police after allegedly being linked to the chaotic crowds, which police estimated grew to 5,000-6,000 people.

Police issued warnings for people to avoid the area and stay clear of Union Square as they fought to regain control and disperse the thousands in attendance. Within two hours, police finally emptied the park and were focused on getting stragglers off nearby streets.

Cenat was eventually pulled out from the massive crowd by police officers and seen speaking to several officials. A spokesperson confirmed the influencer was in custody facing charges for inciting a riot and promoting an unlawful gathering. He has an Aug. 18 court date.

Cenat, who grew up in the Bronx but now lives in Atlanta, said he had planned the event as a gift to his hometown.

“It has been my dream to want to give back to the community that made me who I am, bro,” he said on Twitch. “But after Friday, bro, I’ve come to realize the amount of not only power but influence that I have on people.”

Cenat said he had watched videos of people jumping on cars "and I'm asking myself when I'm watching the video, ‘Why? Like, why?’ You feel what I'm saying?”

Cenat later recited a prayer and said he was sorry “for those who've been affected by this whole thing.”

A message seeking additional comment on the Union Square event was left with a representative for Cenat.

Police admitted on Monday that the gathering and ensuing chaotic scene caught them by surprise. The department said they are now looking at new ways to monitor social media for these kinds of unlawful gatherings.

Who is Kai Cenat?

Kai Cenat, who police said organized the giveaway that led to the chaotic scene, is a Twitch streamer and YouTuber who has been making online content since 2018, when he was still in high school. He is known for having a large fanbase, and in Feb. 2023, became the most-subscribed Twitch streamer of all time, with more than 100,000 subscribers.

He’s won awards for his content, which includes videos of him doing various challenges, online pranks and more. In addition to those videos, he gained following for videos where he chatted with viewers on his Twitch channel, which he started in 2021.

While it didn’t appear that Friday’s stunt was a prank of any sort, he has done other prank videos like pretending to break his brother’s PlayStation 4 controller, or knocking on neighbors doors and running away — a video which became his first one to break a million views.