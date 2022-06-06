Kevin Spacey

Judge Lets Sex Assault Suit Go on Against Actor Kevin Spacey

In his lawsuit, actor Anthony Rapp seeks compensatory and punitive damages for what he alleges was assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress

By Larry Neumeister

A sex-assault civil lawsuit against actor Kevin Spacey can proceed in federal court in New York City, a federal judge ruled Monday.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said in a written ruling that the allegations that actor Anthony Rapp brought against Spacey established an issue of material fact as to whether Rapp sufficiently alleges that Spacey acted to gratify sexual desire during an encounter at a Manhattan party in 1986 when Rapp was 14.

The judge noted that Rapp has alleged that Spacey placed a clothed Rapp on a bed and briefly put his own clothed body partially beside and partially across Rapp's before Rapp “wriggled out,” got up, and left the premises.

In his lawsuit, Rapp seeks compensatory and punitive damages for what he alleges was assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Rapp testified at a deposition that there was no kissing, no undressing, no reaching under clothes and no sexualized statements or innuendo during an encounter that lasted no more than two minutes, the judge said.

Spacey denies the allegations.

Kaplan did dismiss a common law assault allegation, saying the claim was not included in those revived by a Child Victims Act in New York state that in 2019 temporarily allowed individuals to make claims in instances in which the statute of limitations would normally have barred them.

Local

Alternate Side Parking 2 hours ago

Alternate Side Parking Restrictions Resume July 5

2022 tony awards 3 hours ago

Quick! Tony Awards' Student Rush Tickets Go on Sale Tuesday

The ruling comes two weeks after British prosecutors said they had authorized police to charge Spacey with four counts of sexual assault against three men. The alleged incidents occurred in London between 2005 and 2013.

Peter Saghir, a lawyer for Rapp, declined comment. A lawyer for Spacey did not return a message seeking comment.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Kevin Spacey#metoosex assaultAnthony Rapp
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us