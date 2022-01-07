judge judy

Judge Judy Funds Scholarships at NY Law School She, Daughter and Granddaughter Attended

Judge Judy Sheindlin
Photo by Alliance for Women in Media Foundation/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media Foundation

“Judge Judy” Sheindlin has given a $5 million donation to New York Law School, where she, her daughter and granddaughter have attended.

The donation will fund full tuition and books for 10 women a year, along with a summer employment fellowship after their first year, the school said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Sheindlin, whose “Judge Judy” courtroom television show ended in September after a 25-year run, now hosts “Judy Justice” on Amazon. She graduated from New York Law School in 1965, and her daughter Nicole Sheindlin graduated in 1993. Granddaughter Sarah Rose is set to graduate this spring.

Women make up 62% of the law school's student body.

News

Omicron Variant 13 hours ago

NY COVID Hospitalizations at 20-Month High, But They Don't Tell the Whole Story. Here's Why

New York 4 hours ago

Video Shows NY Man on Fire After Officer Uses Stun Gun on Him at Police Station

“We point to (Sheindlin) as a great success story for the law school,” said Anthony W. Crowell, dean and president. “It's a testament to discipline, hard work, tenacity and what we call New York grit.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

judge judyNew York
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us