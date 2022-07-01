Jones Beach

Jones Beach Swimmer Suffers Possible Shark Bite, Prompting Increased Patrols

Authorities on Long Island said Friday they're investigating a possible shark attack on a swimmer, just as the July 4 holiday weekend starts to get into full swing.

The 57-year-old swimmer suffered some sort of foot laceration as he swam in the ocean at Jones Beach in Wantagh Thursday afternoon, Nassau County police said.

Medics responded and identified the nature of the injury as a possible shark bite.

Nassau County police will have increased patrols at all county beaches over the long holiday weekend as a precaution, authorities said.

No update on the swimmer's condition was immediately provided Friday.

