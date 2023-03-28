‘Creed III' Star Was One to Call 911 to Manhattan Apartment, Lawyer Says After Arrest

An attorney for Jonathan Majors released a new statement Tuesday on the actor's behalf regarding the Manhattan arrest that landed the "Creed III" star in handcuffs over the weekend.

The 33-year-old Majors, whose acclaimed role in the 2020 HBO series "Lovecraft County" vaulted him into the ranks of Hollywood players to watch, was cuffed Saturday on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment stemming from a dispute with a 30-year-old woman, authorities have said. Cops say she told police Majors attacked her in Chelsea.

His lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, said the following day that there was evidence clearing him and sought to drive home the point Tuesday by addressing what representatives called some incorrect reporting around the 911 call to NYPD.

"To set the record straight: As confirmed by one of the woman’s own written statements disavowing her allegations, it is Mr. Majors who called 911 due to concern for her mental health," Chaudry's statement said.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The NYPD had said the woman suffered minor injuries to her head and neck. Majors was released from custody Saturday night following his late-morning arrest the same day, at which point his attorney also denied the charges.

Further details on the relationship between him and the woman weren't immediately available.

Majors just starred in the 2023 "Ant-Man" movie and has two Avengers movies currently in production. After breaking through in 2019's “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” he starred in “Da 5 Bloods,” “The Harder They Fall" and last year's “Devotion.” He also stars in the recent Sundance Film Festival entry “Magazine Dreams,” due out in December.

Following his arrest, the Army pulled a newly launched advertising campaign with two ads featuring Majors' narration. Its Enterprise Marketing Office said it was "deeply concerned by the allegations" and added that while the actor is "innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation" is complete.

The Army ads, titled “Overcoming Obstacles” and “Pushing Tomorrow,” are part of the plan to revive the Army’s “Be All You Can be” motto. It tapped Majors given his recent releases and soaring popularity as it tries to address struggling recruitment, particularly among young people. Last year was its worst recruiting year in history.