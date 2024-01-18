Long Island

Missing Long Island teen with autism may be in Manhattan, officials say

John Gray was last seen in East Hampton Wednesday morning

By NBC New York Staff

john gray missing
Handout

Authorities are asking for help finding a 15-year-old Long Island boy with autism who may have been in Manhattan overnight.

John Gray, of East Hampton, was last seen around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday on Three Mile Harbor Drive in East Hampton. He was wearing a dark gray beanie, black jacket or sweatshirt, black pants and black Nike sneakers.

He also may have been carrying two black backpacks.

Investigators say information indicates Gray was in the Manhattan area around 2:15 a.m. Thursday. He may be using public transportation.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Anyone with information on Gray's whereabouts is asked to call the East Hampton Town Police Department at 631-537-7575.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Long Islandmissingeast hampton
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us