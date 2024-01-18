Missing Long Island teen with autism may be in Manhattan, officials say

Authorities are asking for help finding a 15-year-old Long Island boy with autism who may have been in Manhattan overnight.

John Gray, of East Hampton, was last seen around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday on Three Mile Harbor Drive in East Hampton. He was wearing a dark gray beanie, black jacket or sweatshirt, black pants and black Nike sneakers.

He also may have been carrying two black backpacks.

Investigators say information indicates Gray was in the Manhattan area around 2:15 a.m. Thursday. He may be using public transportation.

Anyone with information on Gray's whereabouts is asked to call the East Hampton Town Police Department at 631-537-7575.