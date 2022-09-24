Manhattan

Jogger Sexually Assaulted at Knifepoint in Morning NYC Park Attack: Cops

Police investigate sexual assault on path near Henry Hudson Parkway in Manhattan.
News 4

A female jogger was violently attacked during a morning run, held down at knifepoint and sexually assaulted Saturday in a park at the top of Manhattan, police officials said.

The victim was running in Inwood around 11:15 a.m. on the path along Henry Hudson Parkway when she was approached by an stranger, according to the NYPD.

Armed with a knife, police said the man sexually assaulted the woman before fleeing the area. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt with white lettering on the back of a dark moped, police said.

The extent of the woman's injuries wasn't immediately known. Investigators were combing through the area around the path into the afternoon looking for any clues related to the attack.

News 4
