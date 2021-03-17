Jersey City Teacher Accused of Sexually Assaulting 11-Year-Old Student

What to Know A 67-year-old Long Island man and teacher at a school in Jersey City has been charged with sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl who was his student, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

Apparao Sunkara, of Hicksville, New York, was arrested at his home on Tuesday, at around 4 p.m. Sunkara was charged with sexual assault in the second degree, and endangering the welfare of a child in the second degree, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The girl, who is now 12 years old, was allegedly assaulted in the Infinity Institute school in 2019. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office urges anyone with relevant information about Sunkara to contact its Special Victims Unit at 201-915-1234.

The Infinity Institute is the only secondary, magnet school within the Jersey City Public Schools district that serves students from sixth grade to 12th grade, according to the school's website.

Sunkara's name did not appear on the faculty page of the school as of 2:34 p.m. on Wednesday. He is currently being held on the charges in Nassau County. Attorney information for him was not immediately known. The school did not immediately respond to NBC 4 New York's request for comment.

