IHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Hear that? That's the sound of the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Usher hosted this year's star-studded event, which kicked off from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday and aired live on FOX at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

Music lovers enjoyed performances from The Weeknd with Ariana Grande (her first since tying the knot earlier this month), Bruno Mars with Anderson .Paak, Dan + Shay and Doja Cat, plus an all-star tribute to iHeartRadio Icon Award recipient Elton John. Demi Lovato, Brandi Carlile and H.E.R. took the stage to honor the legendary singer's greatest hits.

As for which of your favorite artists went home with a trophy tonight, The Weeknd, twenty one pilots, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch all came out on top.

Song of the Year

WINNER: "Blinding Lights" - The Weeknd

"Circles" - Post Malone

"Don't Start Now" - Dua Lipa

"ROCKSTAR" - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

"Watermelon Sugar" - Harry Styles

Female Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

WINNER: Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

WINNER: The Weeknd

Best Pop Album

WINNER: Taylor Swift - "folklore"

Alternative Rock Album of the Year

WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly - "Tickets to My Downfall"

Rock Album of the Year

WINNER: AC/DC - "Power Up"

Country Album of the Year

WINNER: Luke Combs - "What You See Ain't Always What You Get"

Dance Album of the Year

WINNER: Diplo - "Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil"

Hip-Hop Album of the Year

WINNER: Lil Baby - "My Turn"

R&B Album of the Year

WINNER: Jhene Aiko - "Chilombo"

Best Duo/Group of the Year

BTS

WINNER: Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

twenty one pilots

Best Collaboration

"Go Crazy" - Chris Brown & Young Thug

"Holy" - Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper

"I Hope" - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

"Mood" - 24kGoldn featuring iann dior

WINNER: "Savage" (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Best New Pop Artist

24kGoldn

blackbear

WINNER: Doja Cat

JP Saxe

Pop Smoke

Alternative Rock Song of the Year

"Bang!" - AJR

"Bloody Valentine" - Machine Gun Kelly

"everything i wanted" - Billie Eilish

WINNER: "Level Of Concern" - twenty one pilots

"Monsters" - All Time Low featuring blackbear

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year

AJR

All Time Low

Billie Eilish

Cage the Elephant

WINNER: twenty one pilots

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist

Ashe

Dayglow

WINNER: Powfu

Royal & The Serpent

Wallows

Rock Song of the Year

"Death By Rock And Roll" - The Pretty Reckless

"Patience" - Chris Cornell

WINNER: "Shame Shame" - Foo Fighters

"Shot In The Dark" - AC/DC

"Under The Graveyard" - Ozzy Osbourne

Rock Artist of the Year

AC/DC

Five Finger Death Punch

Ozzy Osbourne

Shinedown

WINNER: The Pretty Reckless

Country Song of the Year

"Even Though I'm Leaving" - Luke Combs

"I Hope" - Gabby Barrett

"Nobody But You" - Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani

"One Margarita" - Luke Bryan

WINNER: "The Bones" - Maren Morris

Country Artist of the Year

Blake Shelton

Luke Bryan

WINNER: Luke Combs

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist

Ashley McBryde

WINNER: Gabby Barrett

HARDY

Ingrid Andress

Jameson Rodgers

Dance Song of the Year

"Head & Heart" - Joel Corry x MNEK

"ily (i love you baby)" - Surf Mesa featuring Emilee

"Lasting Lover" – Sigala & James Arthur

"Rain On Me" - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

WINNER: "Roses" (Imanbek Remix) - SAINt JHN

Dance Artist of the Year

Anabel Englund

Diplo

WINNER: Marshmello

Surf Mesa

Tiësto

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

"High Fashion" - Roddy Ricch featuring Mustard

"Life Is Good" - Future featuring Drake

"ROCKSTAR" - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

"Savage" (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

WINNER: "The Box" - Roddy Ricch

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Pop Smoke

WINNER: Roddy Ricch

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

Jack Harlow

Moneybagg Yo

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

WINNER: Roddy Ricch

R&B Song of the Year

"B.S." - Jhené Aiko featuring H.E.R.

WINNER: "Go Crazy" - Chris Brown & Young Thug

"Heat" Chris Brown featuring Gunna

"Playing Games" - Summer Walker

"Slide" - H.E.R. featuring YG

R&B Artist of the Year

Chris Brown

WINNER: H.E.R.

Jhené Aiko

Snoh Aalegra

Summer Walker

Best New R&B Artist

Chloe x Halle

Lonr.

Mahalia

Skip Marley

WINNER: Snoh Aalegra

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year

"Caramelo" - Ozuna

"Dákiti" - Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

"Hawái" (Remix) - Maluma & The Weeknd

"RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)" - Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin

WINNER: "Tusa" - KAROL G & Nicki Minaj

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

WINNER: J Balvin

KAROL G

Maluma

Ozuna

Best New Latin Artist

Chesca

Jay Wheeler

Natanael Cano

Neto Bernal

WINNER: Rauw Alejandro

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

WINNER: "Palabra De Hombre" - El Fantasma

"Se Me Olvidó" - Christian Nodal

"Sólo Tú" - Calibre 50

"Te Volvería A Elegir" - Calibre 50

"Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo" - Lenin Ramírez featuring Grupo Firme

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

Banda Los Sebastianes

Calibre 50

WINNER: Christian Nodal

Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey

Gerardo Ortíz

Producer of the Year

Andrew Watt

Dr Luke

Frank Dukes

Louis Bell

WINNER: Max Martin

Songwriter of the Year

Ali Tamposi

Amy Allen

WINNER: Ashley Gorley

Dan Nigro

Finneas

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

WINNER: "Adore You" - Harry Styles

"Before You Go" - Lewis Capaldi

"Blinding Lights" - The Weeknd

"cardigan" - Taylor Swift

"Don't Start Now" - Dua Lipa

"everything i wanted" - Billie Eilish

"I Hope" - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

"If The World Was Ending" - JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels

"Intentions" - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

"Life Is Good" - Future featuring Drake



Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category

"Adore You" (Harry Styles) - Lizzo cover

"Can't Take My Eyes Off You" (Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons) - Shawn Mendes cover

"Fix You" (Coldplay) - Sam Smith cover

"Heart Of Glass" (Blondie) - Miley Cyrus cover

WINNER: "Juice" (Lizzo) - Harry Styles cover

Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category

#Agnation - Agnez Mo

#Arianators - Ariana Grande

#Beliebers - Justin Bieber

#BLINK - BLACKPINK

WINNER: #BTSARMY - BTS

#Harries - Harry Styles

#Limelights - Why Don't We

#Louies - Louis Tomlinson

#MendesArmy - Shawn Mendes

#NCTzens - NCT 127

#Selenators - Selena Gomez

#Swifties - Taylor Swift

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

"Blinding Lights" - The Weeknd

"Don't Start Now" - Dua Lipa

WINNER: "Dynamite" - BTS

"Hawái" - Maluma

"How You Like That" - BLACKPINK

"Life Is Good" - Future featuring Drake

"Rain On Me" - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

"WAP" - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

"Watermelon Sugar" - Harry Styles

"Yummy" - Justin Bieber

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category

Dixie D'Amelio

Jaden Hossler

LILHUDDY

Nessa Barrett

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae

Favorite Music Video Choreography: *Socially Voted Category

WINNER: BTS – Son Sung Deuk

"34+35" (Ariana Grande) - Scott & Brian Nicholson

"Do It" (Chloe x Halle) - Kendra Bracy & Ashanti Ledon

"Honey Boo" (CNCO & Natti Natasha) - Kyle Hanagami

"Physical" (Dua Lipa) - Charm La'Donna

"Rain On Me" (Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande) - Richy Jackson

"Say So" (Doja Cat) - Cortland Brown

"WAP" (Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion) - JaQuel Knight

"Bop" (DaBaby) - Coach Cherry & DaniLeigh

TikTok Bop of the Year (New Category): *Socially Voted Category

WINNER: "Blinding Lights" - The Weeknd

"Lottery (Renegade)" - K CAMP

"Savage" - Megan Thee Stallion

"Savage Love" (Laxed-Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo

"Say So" - Doja Cat

"WAP" - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion