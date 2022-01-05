multi-car accident

Icy Roads Lead to Massive Multi-Car Pileups in New York, New Jersey

Accidents all over northern New Jersey and New York involved dozens of cars and significant injuries, authorities said

NBC Universal, Inc.

Icy, rain-slicked roads played havoc with the morning commute Wednesday in New York and New Jersey, leading to multiple massive pileups.

As of 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, 511NJ's traffic map showed more than 50 ongoing incidents throughout the state, and 511NY showed another 90+ incidents there.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

In Westchester County, a significant response was underway after a multi-vehicle accident on the northbound Hutchinson River Parkway resulted in injuries.

Authorities could not confirm early reports that as many as 35 vehicles were involved but said motorists should simply stay off the roads if possible this morning.

News

Storm Team 4 13 mins ago

Next Winter Storm Eyes Tri-State Friday: How Much Snow Can You Expect?

covid vaccine 22 hours ago

Why Are So Many Vaccinated People Getting COVID-19 Lately?

A jack-knifed tractor-trailer on Route 80 East in Lodi set off a chain reaction that appeared to involve at least 20 cars, according to News 4 reporters on the scene. Backups stretched for miles.

There were also reports of significant multi-vehicle wrecks in Newark, East Rutherford, Parsippany, Jersey City and Nassau County as well.

Portions of the Goethals Bridge, Routes 1 & 9, Columbia Turnpike and I-95 near the New York/Connecticut line were all closed to due to crashes and/or icing conditions.

This is a developing story.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

multi-car accidentwinter roads
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us