Icy Roads Lead to Massive Multi-Car Pileups in New York, New Jersey

Icy, rain-slicked roads played havoc with the morning commute Wednesday in New York and New Jersey, leading to multiple massive pileups.

As of 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, 511NJ's traffic map showed more than 50 ongoing incidents throughout the state, and 511NY showed another 90+ incidents there.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

In Westchester County, a significant response was underway after a multi-vehicle accident on the northbound Hutchinson River Parkway resulted in injuries.

Authorities could not confirm early reports that as many as 35 vehicles were involved but said motorists should simply stay off the roads if possible this morning.

A jack-knifed tractor-trailer on Route 80 East in Lodi set off a chain reaction that appeared to involve at least 20 cars, according to News 4 reporters on the scene. Backups stretched for miles.

There were also reports of significant multi-vehicle wrecks in Newark, East Rutherford, Parsippany, Jersey City and Nassau County as well.

Portions of the Goethals Bridge, Routes 1 & 9, Columbia Turnpike and I-95 near the New York/Connecticut line were all closed to due to crashes and/or icing conditions.

This is a developing story.