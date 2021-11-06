Rockefeller Center

Iconic Rock Center Ice Rink Opens for 2021-22 Season

Admission prices range from $20 to $54 per person depending on the date and time of day

The iconic Rink at Rockefeller Center reopened for the 2021-22 fall and winter season on Saturday.

The iconic skating rink, which first opened in 1936 and became a permanent fixture of midtown Manhattan's holiday season in 1939, will be open daily from 9 a.m. until midnight when it returns next month.

Admission prices range from $20 to $54 per person depending on the date and time of day. Skate rentals are available for $10. And if you think you'll be spending a lot of time on those skates, you can buy an unlimited skating pass for the whole season.

Learn more about that and find out where to buy tickets right here. Private lessons and skate schools will also be available.

And for those looking for an ideal place to capture their special moments, there's very good news. Private events have also made a return to The Rink this year after a pandemic-related hiatus. Email therink@rockefellercenter.com to learn more.

More than a quarter-million people typically visit the rink every year.

Disclosure: NBC Universal is a long-term tenant of 30 Rockefeller Center.

