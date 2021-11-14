Iconic New York City Ice Rink Reopens in Central Park

Central Park's famous ice skating rink reopens Sunday with a grand celebration full of special appearances and an afternoon of free skating.

The Wollman Rink welcomes back skaters for the winter season under new management after New York City cut ties with Donald Trump's organization, the previous operators of the rink.

A consortium of businesses and nonprofits now in charge of Wollman Rink scheduled a reopening celebration for 12 p.m., comprised of ice performances, surprise musical acts and refreshments.

Skating after the grand reopening will be free, but all complimentary tickets had already been scooped up by Sunday morning.

A new discounted ticket program hopes to bring more New Yorkers to the rink who might not typically have the opportunity. The Wollman Rink Access Program "is designed to help provide access for New Yorkers who have not historically been able to afford to visit the rink."

Each month, organizers say WRAP tickets will be distributed at the box office for $14, and include skate rental and hot chocolate in addition to admission.