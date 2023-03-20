‘Unimaginable:' Names of 5 NY Crash Victims Released

What to Know A 16-year-old was behind the wheel of a Nissan that veered off the Hutchinson River Parkway, crashed into a tree and caught fire early Sunday, killing him and four other minors

The kids were all part of a family that had recently moved from NY to Derby, Connecticut, according to the superintendent for Derby schools, who said they had yet to enroll in the system

A 9-year-old boy was the lone survivor; he escaped out the back of the vehicle and was being treated at a hospital for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening

Authorities in Westchester County have released the names of five minors from Connecticut killed in a fiery late-night crash on the Hutchinson River Parkway over the weekend, as investigators work to unravel what went horribly wrong.

The victims were from Derby, Connecticut. A 16-year-old identified Monday as Malik Smith was the person behind the wheel of the Nissan Rogue, which veered off the parkway before striking a tree and catching fire north of the Mamaroneck Road exit in Scarsdale. No other cars appeared to be involved. It wasn't clear if speed was a factor.

Smith along with four of his five passengers died. The other victims were identified Monday as 8-year-old Andrew Billips, 11-year-old Shawnell Cross, 12-year-old Zahnyiah Cross and 17-year-old Anthony Billips Jr. A 9-year-old child whose name has not been released was the lone survivor. Officials said he managed to escape out the rear hatch.

Matt Conway, the superintendent of schools in Derby, Connecticut, said he learned the children were part of a family that recently moved to the New Haven County community from New York but had not yet enrolled in the district.

Conway said he reached out to the father on Sunday and offered to provide him with details on community support. He planned to talk with the father again on Monday. Investigators also planned to provide an update later in the day.

“It’s the unimaginable," Conway said of what the father now faces. "Having to now make arrangements for five of your children to be buried is a very difficult thing for anyone — one child, never mind five, that you’re going to have to now make arrangements for."

The investigation is ongoing.