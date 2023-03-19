5 Kids Killed in Fiery NY Crash; 9-Year-Old Boy Survives

Five kids from Connecticut were killed in a fiery late-night crash on a New York parkway when their car struck a tree, officials said Sunday.

The car was packed with six kids, the oldest 17 years old, traveling down the Hutchinson River Parkway in Westchester County around 12:20 a.m. when the crash occurred.

A county statement said the car "veered" off the parkway before striking a tree and catching fire north of the Mamaroneck Road exit. No other cars appeared to be involved.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were still under investigation, but officials had determined that five of the occupants died.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Officials said the victims range in age from 8 years old to 17; four boys and one girl. The driver was a 16-year-old.

A sixth passenger, only 9 years old, survived. He had been riding in the back of the Nissan Rogue and managed to escape out the rear of the car, according to investigators. Emergency responders took him to Westchester Medical Center where he was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

All of the victims were believed to be from Connecticut, according to the officials who were notifying family members.