Human leg found on subway track bed in NYC

A troubling discovery this weekend in the Bronx has detectives trying to piece together how a body part ended up on a subway track bed.

The NYPD said a human leg was found around 1 p.m. Saturday in the Concourse neighborhood. The leg was somewhere between 167th and 170th streets along the No. 4 subway line.

Officials did not say if anything else was found.

The city's medical examiner took possession of the leg to determine more. The investigation is ongoing.