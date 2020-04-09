How to Get Absentee Ballots for Upcoming New York Primary Election

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced that he will allow all New Yorkers to cast an absentee vote amid the coronavirus pandemic even if they don't meet the usual legal requirements.

The state's Presidential Primary and Special Elections scheduled for April 28 have been postponed to June 23. Cuomo has yet to provide details on whether there will be changes in the absentee voting process but here's how you can typically get an absentee ballot if you can't make it to the poll:

#BREAKING: All New Yorkers will be able to vote absentee on the June 23rd primaries.



New Yorkers shouldn't have to choose between their health and their civic duty. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 8, 2020

Where Can I Get the Absentee Ballot?

There are a few ways you can apply to get your absentee ballot. The fastest would be printing the application form out yourself.

You can also get an application by going to your local Board of Elections office or you can call 1-866-VOTE-NYC (1-866-868-3692) to have an application sent to your home.

Another way to ask for an application is by mail. You will need to send a letter to your county board of elections (and the letter must be received no earlier than 30 days and no later than seven days before the election) with your registered address, an address where your ballot will be sent, the reason for the request and the signature of the voter.

Note that the application must be filled with blue or black ink.

I Sent in My Application. Now What?

You should receive your absentee ballot at least 32 days before Election Day. If you applied after that date, your ballot will be sent to you immediately after your application has been processed by your local BOE.

If you didn't get your ballot, you'll have to contact your local county board of elections.

I Got My Absentee Ballot. Now What?

After you finished filling out your ballot, fold the ballot and put it in a smaller envelope. You will need to sign and date the back of the envelope. Seal the envelope and put it in a larger envelope addressed to the Board of Elections. You can mail or deliver your ballot to your borough Board of Elections office.

If you're mailing, the ballot will need to be postmarked by the day before Election Day and must reach the Board of Elections no more than seven days after the election to be counted.

Click here for more information on voting in New York.