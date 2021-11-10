How New Yorkers Can Get Help Paying Higher Energy Bills This Winter

A new round of pandemic relief from the American Rescue Plan Act will go to help New Yorkers pay for rising utility bills, Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney announced Tuesday.

The Democrat said $340,283,934 will be distributed to over 5 million households through the Department of Health and Human Services’ Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Those who already receive benefits from SNAP, SSI, TANF may be eligible as well as people who meet the annual household income limits.

“New Yorkers are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. This investment will help families to afford energy costs and stay warm, safe, and healthy this winter,” Rep. Maloney said.

The funding comes as Con Edison, one of the largest energy companies in the country, said the average gas-heat bill this season could be 24% higher than last year's average. If last year's monthly bill cost $275, you could be paying $341 a month this winter, the compnay said last week.

Higher utility bills are mainly due to the cost of natural gas, as well as the increases in delivery charges, Con Edison said, explaining that it doesn't set the supply cost.

To apply for LIHEAP benefits, contact your state or tribal LIHEAP office or call 1-866-674-6327.