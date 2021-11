A homeless man in his 40s is in custody Friday after allegedly stealing a woman's purse, then shoving her onto the subway tracks at the 42nd Street-Times Square station, according to police.

Bystanders helped the woman up after she was pushed around 1:45 p.m. and stopped the man who allegedly pushed her.

Charges are expected to be filed against him.

The victim was taken to a hospital with head and neck injuries.