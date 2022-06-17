Holiday Pay Protest Leaves NJ Transit Short on Engineers Friday

A flood of cancelations hit NJ Transit, sending commuters scrambling Friday morning as no-show trains left riders in the lurch during rush-hour.

At least two dozen trains were canceled throughout the morning commuter hours, the majority of which were cut "due to engineer availability," according to alert bulletins posted on the NJ Transit website.

Friday marks the new Juneteenth holiday in New Jersey, but NJ Transit engineers won't receive holiday pay because a new contract has not been reached.

Without that contract, the engineers do not get the holiday pay that the other union groups now receive.

Rumors of a job action began circulating Thursday when NJ Transit sent a letter to the engineers' union warning workers against missing work on Friday.

Engineers who did not show up to work forced service cancelations on a number of train lines Friday. The Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line were particularly hard hit.

An NJ Transit spokesperson said call outs by engineers on Friday were triple that of an average weekday.

"NJ TRANSIT is disappointed that the union would perpetuate such an act on the more than 100,000 customers who depend on NJ TRANSIT rail service every day. We intend to explore all legal remedies in response to this illegal and irresponsible action," the spokesperson said in a statement to News 4.

It wasn't clear if evening commuter trains would be further impacted by the job action.