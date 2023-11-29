Heavy NYPD presence expected for Rockefeller Center tree lighting amid possibility of protests

The NYPD will be making a heavy security presence known in and around Rockefeller Center on Wednesday night for the annual tree lighting celebration.

Several layers of security will be set up across the Plaza greeting spectators coming to witness the lighting. Barricades are up and security checkpoints are in place.

"There’s going to be some screening when you come in, we are going to be looking for bag checks," said NYPD Deputy Commissioner Tarik Sheppard. "Make sure people don’t have large items and the typical things that you can’t bring to places like stadiums. You can’t bring here tonight.”

Items banned from the tree lighting are lawn chairs, blankets, large coolers, large bags, backpacks, umbrellas, alcohol and any other items that can obstruct or interfere with another spectator’s enjoyment of the event.

The NYPD is aware of planned protests over the Israel-Hamas war tonight but the department said it will not tolerate any disruption to the event.

"If you want to get that message out there’s plenty of ways to do that, but we are not going to let you interrupt the festivities tonight," Sheppard said ."It’s not going to happen and we are going to be out here making sure it doesn’t.”

"This is New York. This is America. And we want people to exercise their voice, what we don’t want them to do is commit crimes and we don’t want them to interrupt something that the whole country is looking forward to seeing tonight. That’s selfish and that has nothing to do with the conflict overseas.”

Police officials said their job is to make sure that everyone enjoys the festivities and is safe. They said there will be many officers people will see as well as a number of plainclothes officers keeping an eye out for crimes like pickpocketing. Snipers will also be present on nearby buildings.

"We are gonna bring out all the resources tonight to make sure that people see the tree lit and it’s safe," Sheppard said.

The NYPD drone team will be a key part of the security plans keeping tonight's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting a festive event.

49th and 50th Streets between 5th and 6th Avenues will be closed, according to the NYPD, along with 48th and 51st Streets between 5th and 6th Avenues. Pedestrian crossings will be available on 47th Street at 5th Avenue and at 6th Avenue.

Officers are urging anyone who sees something suspicious, whether an unattended package or a person acting suspicious, to alert police.

“This is one of our flagship events of the country and it’s going to be very safe and we will ensure that takes place tonight," Sheppard said.