nyrr

Head of New York Road Runners Out After Allegations of Fostering ‘Toxic' Workplace

102508 NYC Marathon shot of people running
Getty Images

President and chief executive officer of the nonprofit that oversees the New York City Marathon will depart his post at the end of December, the New York Road Runners announced Monday.

"Over the past several months, the Board of Directors has listened to the concerns raised and recommendations offered by the community NYRR serves, including its employees and members of the broader running community," George Hirsch, Chairman of the Board of New York Road Runners, said in a press release.

Michael Capiraso will end his 10-year run as head of the New York Road Runners on Dec. 31.

News

COVID-19 9 hours ago

NY Could Go Back on ‘PAUSE' If Hospitals Get Overwhelmed; Cuomo Triggers Emergency Protocols

New Jersey 9 hours ago

NJ Slashes Outdoor Gatherings, Bans Most Indoor Sports – and No Sitting on Santa's Lap

"I am grateful for the opportunity to have served the NYRR running community for the past 10 years. I am proud of the growth the organization and I have achieved and the impact we have had, and I wish NYRR continued success," Capiraso said in the release.

Capiraso's exit follows allegations of fostering a "toxic, discriminatory, and systemically racist work culture at NYRR."

Three months ago a group called Rebuild NYRR started a Change.org petition demanding Capiraso's resignation. The group, made up of current and former NYRR employees, included a list of demands for the Board of Directors calling for structural changes to address concerns of inequality within the company.

"Inspired by friends and counterparts at other organizations working to dismantle institutional racism and oppression, a coalition of current and former employees at NYRR call for the immediate resignation of Michael Capiraso, the president and CEO," the Rebuild NYRR petition reads, in part.

The NYRR Board of Directors did not directly address these claims in their press release.

The New York Road Runners has started an external search for its new CEO. In the interim, Kerin Hempel will fill the role.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

nyrrnew york city marathon
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us