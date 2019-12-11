Happening Today: Impeachment Vote, NY Vaping, Brexit, Dulos Gag Order

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee are using a hearing for voting on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to deliver passionate arguments for and against the move. They began a marathon two-day session to consider the historic charges with a lively prime-time hearing at the Capitol. Both sides appealed Wednesday to Americans' sense of history. Democrats described a sense of duty to stop what one called the Republican president’s “constitutional crime spree.” Republicans decried what they called the “hot garbage’’ impeachment. The committee likely will vote Thursday to send the articles to the full House, which is expected to vote next week. Trump says he's "done NOTHING wrong.”

New York's ban on flavored e-cigarettes is still held up in court but the state may try to keep it alive and expand it to include menthol. The state's Public Health and Health Planning Council is set to vote Thursday to keep the emergency ban on the books for another 90 days. The council had approved the ban in September but a state appeals court blocked the state from enforcing it in October. Council members could also vote Thursday to ban menthol e-cigarette flavoring.

British voters are deciding who they want to resolve the stalemate over Brexit in an election seen as one of the most important since the end of World War II. Thursday’s parliamentary election pits Prime Minister Boris Johnson against opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn. Johnson says he will take Britain out of the European Union by Jan. 31. Corbyn promises another referendum on Brexit. All 650 seats in the House of Commons are up for grabs in the vote, which is being held more than two years ahead of schedule.

Fotis Dulos Attends Court Hearing on Gag Order

The criminal defense attorney for Fotis Dulos on Thursday will tell the Connecticut Supreme Court why the court should reverse a gag order in the case. Attorney Norm Pattis has asked the state's highest court to revoke the order, saying it infringes on Dulos' right to defend himself against speculation that he may be a killer.