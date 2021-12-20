Police are looking for a gunman who opened fire while onboard a subway train in Brooklyn in the middle of the afternoon on Saturday, authorities say.

The gunman allegedly got into some sort of argument with a 30-year-old straphanger on an A train near Pitkin and Grant avenues around 3:10 p.m. It wasn't clear what they were fighting about, but the dispute escalated.

The suspect pulled out a gun and fired at the victim, striking him multiple times in the body before fleeing the location, according to authorities. It wasn't clear where on the tracks the train was at the time or how the shooter exited quickly.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.