Group of Cyclists Surround BMW at NYC Intersection, Smash Windshield and Side Mirrors

Video of the incident showed one teen punching the rear driver-side window repeatedly, while another was seen picking up a bicycle and throwing it at on the car's hood and a third jumped on the hood momentarily

A group of bicyclists surrounded a BMW stopped at a Manhattan intersection and smashed the vehicles windshield, side mirrors and hood.

The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, police said. The driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old man, stopped at the intersections of Fifth Avenue and East 21st Street and allowed the large group of teens to pass.

The group then jumped on the hood and windshield of the vehicle, and punched the side mirrors, police said. Video of the incident showed one teen punching the rear driver-side window repeatedly, while another was seen picking up a bicycle and throwing it at on the car's hood. A third person could be seen jumping onto the hood momentarily.

The 2019 SUV's windshield was damaged, as were the hood and side mirrors. After causing about $250 in damage, the group fled the scene, police said. No injuries were reported.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted video of the incident, saying police were seeking help identifying the individuals.

An investigation is ongoing. A police source said cops are looking into whether those responsible for this incident were also involved in an incident in which a cabbie was beaten and dragged on the West Side Highway.

