Group Attacks 70-Year-Olds in School Bus Parking Lot, Steals Phone Chargers From Buses

Police are looking for a group of people who attacked two 70-year-old school bus company employees in a Brooklyn parking lot Thursday, beating one of them up before stealing phone chargers from the buses, authorities say.

The two 70-year-olds were in a bus lot on 49th Street around 6 a.m. when the strangers approached.

They punched and kicked one of them in the face and body and stole an unknown number of cell chargers from the school buses before running off, cops say.

The beaten victim suffered lacerations and swelling and was taken to a hospital for treatment but is expected to be OK.

Police released surveillance images of the suspects (above). Anyone with information about them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.