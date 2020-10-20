Grandparents, Grandson Brutally Beaten, Shoved to Tracks by NYC Subway Stranger: Cops

What to Know Grandparents and their grandson were attacked by a man smoking a cigarette on a Brooklyn subway platform Monday, police say

The grandson argued with the man when he approached them and was socked in the face; the 82-year-old grandfather tried to intervene, and was also punched, suffering a gash to his head

Next, the 73-year-old grandma tried to step in -- and was shoved to the train tracks just as a subway was entering the station

Police are looking for a cigarette-smoking man they say brutally attacked 82- and 73-year-old grandparents, along with their 30-year-old grandson, after an argument on a Brooklyn subway platform, authorities say.

The grandparents and their grandson were on the southbound platform of the Clinton-Washington A/C subway station in the Clinton Hill area around 1:30 p.m. Monday when the stranger approached them, smoking a cigarette, police say.

The grandson started arguing with the smoker, who allegedly then "rushed" the grandson and started to punch him in the face, according to the NYPD. The 82-year-old grandfather tried to intervene and was also punched in the face.

Then the 73-year-old grandmother tried to step in and ended up knocked onto the southbound train tracks as the subway entered the station. She was not hit, but sustained severe head injuries in the fall and has been hospitalized.

Her grandson also suffered a severe head injury and is hospitalized, while her husband, the 82-year-old, needed stitches to close a gash in his head.

The smoker ran off after the attack. Anyone with information about him (pictured in surveillance footage below) is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.