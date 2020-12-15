ICE

Gov. Cuomo Signs Law Limiting ICE Arrests at State Courthouses

The law’s supporters said courthouse immigration arrests had increased in recent years under the Trump administration, leading to fear among some that going to court proceedings on other matters could expose them to immigration enforcement

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday signed a law limiting the circumstances under which Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials can arrest people on immigration violations at state courthouses.

The law, passed by the state Senate and Assembly in July, requires a warrant signed by a judge for ICE to make an immigration arrest. An arrest with an administrative warrant, which is not signed by a judge, or with no warrant at all would not be permitted.

The law’s supporters said courthouse immigration arrests had increased in recent years under the Trump administration, leading to fear among some that going to court proceedings on other matters could expose them to immigration enforcement.

"Unlike this federal government, New York has always protected our immigrant communities," Gov. Cuomo said. "This legislation will ensure every New Yorker can have their day in court without fear of being unfairly targeted by ICE or other federal immigration authorities."

In June, a federal judge blocked federal immigration authorities from making civil arrests at New York state courthouses or arresting anyone going there for a proceeding.

