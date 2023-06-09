Gov Ball 2023: Lineup, location, how to get there — everything you need to know

Three days of New York City's most popular music festival returns to Queens this weekend.

The fun at Governors Ball 2023 kicks off Friday at noon at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park. We have all the information you need to know before heading there, including the lineups for each day, what you can and cannot bring, and more.

Getting to the festival

The festival has a new home for 2023, going to Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens for the first time in its history. It was held last year outside Citi Field.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

There are two primary ways to get to the park via the train. If taking Amtrak or NJ Transit, get off at Penn Station-NY and take an Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train on the Port Washington branch to the festival. Or, for those getting in to Grand Central, hop on a 7 train. The stop for both LIRR and NYC subway is Mets-Willets Point.

If looking to take a cab or rideshare, there is a designated pick-up and drop-off area on Shea Road. For those taking a bike, there is bicycle parking available at the front entrance, but riders will have to bring their own locks.

An important note: There is no event parking available, so festival organizers urge all concertgoers to take public transit.

Here is a map of where the different transit options are located:

What time do gates open?

Gates open at 11:45 a.m. each day of the festival, and the concert ends by 10 p.m.

Can I still get tickets? How much do they cost?

Tickets are still available, at different levels. 1-day and 3-day general admission and general admission plus tickets, as well as VIP passes, are available. Prices for one day start at $149, 3-day passes start at $339. A full breakdown of different ticket level prices is available here.

Gov Ball Map

Want to know where to get food at the festival, or where you can grab some merch? Take a look at the map below for a full breakdown of where everything is located, including the different stages, bathrooms, VIP areas and more.

Is there a mobile app?

Yes there is, available for iPhone and android. Click here for more information.

What is the lineup?

Lizzo, Odesza and Kendrick Lamar headline this year's Gov Ball, with plenty of top tier acts performing each day. Diplo, Haim, Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert and Kim Petras perform Friday; Suki Waterhouse, Finneas, Lil Baby and Lauv are on Saturday; Giveon, Sofi Tukker, Lil Nas X, Pusha T and Girl in Red take the stage Sunday.

Here's a look at all the performers:

And if you want a breakdown by day...:

A breakdown of each day's schedule for Gov Ball 2023.

Various artists from the lineup will also be playing late-night gigs around the city, as part of the Gov Ball After Dark series.

What is the bag policy?

Organizers said that all bags will be searched before entry. Small clutch purses and fanny packs 6" x 9" or smaller do not need to be clear, but can only have one pocket. Bags bigger than that must be clear, and still must be smaller than 12" x 6" x 12".

Hydration packs are allowed and don't have to be clear, but must be empty of all liquids and can't have more than two pockets (aside from the one holding the water reservoir).

What items are allowed inside?

Here is a list provided by organizers of items that are ALLOWED :

Sunscreen

Hats

Sunglasses

Earplugs

Factory sealed nasal Naloxone/Narcan kit; no more than 2 per person

Non-disposable light wand, no larger than 11" x 4" and no more than 3 AAA batteries

Small clutch purses and fanny packs that are 6" x 9" or smaller do not need to be clear, but can have no more than one pocket.

All other bags larger than 6" x 9" must be smaller than 12" x 6" x 12" and clear.

Hydration packs are allowed and do not need to be clear, but must be emptied of all liquid and have no more than two pockets in addition to the one holding the water reservoir.

Non-professional film and digital cameras

Great vibes

(1) Factory sealed bottles of water (non-glass containers) or better yet, bring an empty refillable bottle

Phone charging case or phone charger

A super sweet outfit

Comfortable shoes

And here is what organizers said will be PROHIBITED from the festival:

Weapons of ANY kind

Fireworks/explosives

Illegal Substances

Tobacco/smoking products of any kind (including e-cigs, vape, etc.)

Outside Food – A personal sized food item is allowed for those with specific dietary restrictions, with a doctor’s note only.

Large non-clear backpacks or suitcases. The only bags allowed into the festival are small CLEAR bags, no larger than 12”x 6”x 12” and small clutch-type bag, no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″

Large or hard sided coolers

Picnic Baskets

Skateboards or personal motorized vehicles

Large Umbrellas (personal sized are okay)

Hard back chairs / Lawn Furniture

Totems made of wood, metal and/or PVC material will NOT be allowed (this includes flap poles and heavy sticks.) No totems taller than 6ft, and thicker than 1/2 inch. Must be made of light material.

Pets

Glass containers of any kind

Alcohol (alcohol will be sold at the Festival)

Instruments

Chains/Chain Wallets

Nun chucks

Selfie Sticks

Laser pointers

Professional still camera equipment (no detachable lenses, no tripods, big zooms, or commercial use rigs)

Audio/video recording equipment

Drones or hover cameras

Emotional baggage

No illegal vending is permitted. No unauthorized/unlicensed vendors allowed.

Additional information on this festival can be found here. For information and FAQs, click here.