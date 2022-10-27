Flushing

Good Samaritan Steps In to Stop Attempted Rape in Quiet Queens Neighborhood

By Adam Harding

Police on Wednesday released surveillance video showing a man who pushed a woman to the ground in a quiet Queens neighborhood and would have raped her, if not for a stranger who stepped in to intervene.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday near 147th Street and Roosevelt Avenue in downtown Flushing, police said. The 47-year-old victim was pushed to the ground by a stranger who allegedly was making sexual comments as he tried to remove her clothes.

Police said a good Samaritan happened to be walking in the area and intervened. That's when the suspect took off running.

The victim was treated by EMS at the scene, according to police. The suspect was nowhere to be found, and police are still looking for him.

Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips

