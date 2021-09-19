gas prices

Gas Prices Tick Up in NJ, And Across U.S. Overall

Gas prices ticked up again in New Jersey and also increased around the nation as a whole as Gulf Coast refineries remain shuttered following recent storms.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.22, up a penny from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.20 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.19 up two cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.18 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say gas prices tend to decrease at this time of year because of switch to winter-blend fuels, but the storms' impacts are expected to keep prices higher than normal despite demand decreases.

