Fueled by ‘Kia Challenge' Going Viral Online, Car Thefts in NYC Have Surged

Despite multiple warnings from police, and even new software upgrades, Kias and Hyundais continue to be stolen at an alarming rate. The trend started as a social media challenge, and in New York City, one borough in particular is getting hit hard.

There are more cars being stolen in 2023 across all boroughs than at the same time last year. While the numbers of murders, robberies and burglaries are down compared to 2022, NYPD stats show, there were 1,283 reports of grand larceny auto in April. That's up nearly 37% from April 2022, when there were 939 such reports (an increase of 344).

The Bronx in particular has seen a dramatic spike in car thefts, as the borough has reported more of them than any other NYC borough.

So what’s driving the surge? Police have said social media and people's busy lives have played a factor.

Surveillance video can show how quickly a car is able to be stolen after a driver leaves it running to run an errand. That's the scenario that happened to Karla Posas, whose son used her car to deliver food. During one delivery, her son ran the meal inside only to find out his Honda was stolen by a teenager.

​"It’s more than a vehicle it’s something you work for. You pay for it," said Posas. "He just said he went inside for not even for a second and when he came out he saw the kid that took the car. Ran in the car and took it."

​The NYPD says nearly half of all stolen cars come down to three brands: Kia, Hyundai and Honda.

​"Thieves like particular cars. If they can find a way to steal that car, they will continue to steal that car," said NYPD Lt. Daniel Gallagher.

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said there are 500 more cases of car thefts this year compared to last.

​"The numbers have skyrocketed. That is what the city is battling right now in crime. Stolen cars specifically Kias and Hyundais," said Chell.

​Police have pointed to "Kia Challenge" videos making the rounds on social media as part of the reason for the spike in car thefts, but said that people leaving their cars running while they do a quick errand is driving the problem.

"It’s normally younger teens that are stealing them and basically driving them around the neighborhood for joy riding," said Gallagher.

​Police said they need help from the community, asking those who own a Kia to reach out to the company for the free anti-crime upgrade. The department also stressed never leaving a car running with the keys inside.

​While nearly all stolen cars are being recovered, police told NBC New York the vehicles are often recovered after the thieves wreck the cars — leaving the owners with a hefty bill.