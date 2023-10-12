Queens

Four subway riders attacked by person with wood planks in Queens: NYPD

By NBC New York Staff

generic subway train mta

Four people were attacked by a person armed with pieces of wood in the subway system in Queens just minutes apart on Oct. 5, according to the NYPD.

In the first of three incidents, a 59-year-old woman was waiting for an R train at Grand Avenue at 12:30 p.m. when someone held a piece of wood from a passing R train and hit her in the throat with the wood, police said. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Just 10 minutes later, two men were waiting for the R at Elmhurst Avenue when a person threw a piece of wood from a moving passing train, according to police. No injuries were reported.

A 56-year-old woman was hit in the head with a piece of wood by someone on a moving R train at 12:42 p.m. at the Jackson Heights Roosevelt Avenue station, police said. The victim went to the hospital where she needed stitches for cuts.

Police are still looking for the suspect and are asking anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA(74782).

This article tagged under:

Queenssubway crime
