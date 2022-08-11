Four Men Indicted in Deadly Bronx Shooting of LA-Based Rapper Moneygang Vontae

Four men were indicted on murder and other charges in the deadly shooting of Los Angeles-based rapper Moneygang Vontae, who was killed after going to a Bronx pharmacy for medication while in the city for a performance, the district attorney said.

Isaiah Garrett, Allan Algarin, Nayshon White and River Jones all face varying murder charges for the June 9 shooting in the Tremont neighborhood, according to Bronx DA Darcel Clark. The four were also charged with manslaughter, robbery, gang assault, weapon possession and more.

The 24-year-old Garrett, of Morris Heights, and 18-year-old Jones, of New Rochelle, were arraigned Tuesday; Algarin and White, both from the Bronx, had previously been arraigned.

"The defendants allegedly attacked two men, robbing them of money, their phones, and jewelry," said Clark. "One of the men, Avanti Frowner, 'Moneygang Vontae,' was in New York to perform, and needed medication at a pharmacy. He was shot and killed in this senseless crime.”

According to police, Garrett, Algarin and White were went up to the 27-year-old drill rapper, also known as Avanti Frowner, and his friend outside the Amazing Pharmacy on East Tremont Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Frowner had just bought eyedrops at the pharmacy.

The three men robbed Frowner and his friend of jewelry and cell phones, the investigation found, with the rapper getting beaten to the ground as all four of the suspects tried to take his watch and money. The gruesome attack was captured on surveillance video.

During the robbery, Garrett allegedly forced Frowner into the pharmacy at gunpoint, and shot him multiple times in the chest, police said. The rapper was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he died.

Jones was arrested in Westchester County, while the other three fled to Georgia, and were caught there, the DA said. There was also a fifth suspect involved in the deadly attack and robbery, who police are still searching for.

All four of the men are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 26.