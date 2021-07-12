gun violence

Four Men Hospitalized After Possible Drive-By Shooting in Queens: Police

POLICE SIREN GENERIC
NBC 4 New York

Four men were shot and hospitalized after police said multiple gunmen may have opened fire from a car in Queens.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Monday on 145th Drive in Brookville, police said. The men were shot by what police said were possibly multiple gunmen from a vehicle, but it was not immediately clear if that was in fact the case.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The men were rushed to nearby hospitals, and all are expected to recover. Police said that there was nothing to indicate they were unintended targets as of yet.

News

COVID-19 20 hours ago

COVID Cases Jump 32% in NYC as Neighborhood Concerns Mount — Especially In Staten Island

Mets 5 hours ago

Mets Slugger Pete Alonso Wins Second Straight MLB Home Run Derby Title

The shooting came just over two and a half hours after a woman was shot in the leg over in the Bronx Monday. The 66-year-old woman was an unintended target in that instance, police said, which took place after two men got into a fight on Randall Avenue in the Soundview section.

The woman was rushed to Jacobi Hospital, where police said she was in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in either case, and investigations are ongoing.

This article tagged under:

gun violenceQueensBronxNYC ViolenceSoundview
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us