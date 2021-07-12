Four Men Hospitalized After Possible Drive-By Shooting in Queens: Police

Four men were shot and hospitalized after police said multiple gunmen may have opened fire from a car in Queens.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Monday on 145th Drive in Brookville, police said. The men were shot by what police said were possibly multiple gunmen from a vehicle, but it was not immediately clear if that was in fact the case.

The men were rushed to nearby hospitals, and all are expected to recover. Police said that there was nothing to indicate they were unintended targets as of yet.

The shooting came just over two and a half hours after a woman was shot in the leg over in the Bronx Monday. The 66-year-old woman was an unintended target in that instance, police said, which took place after two men got into a fight on Randall Avenue in the Soundview section.

The woman was rushed to Jacobi Hospital, where police said she was in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in either case, and investigations are ongoing.