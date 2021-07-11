2 Dead, Including 13-Year-Old Boy, in Sunday Shootings That Left 7 Others Injured: NYPD

By late Sunday afternoon, nine people across New York City had become victims of gun violence over the course of 14 hours, according to reports by the NYPD.

Police stats show six separate shootings between four of the city's five boroughs had injured seven victims and left two people dead, one a 13-year-old boy.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The first reported shooting of the day occurred just minutes after midnight in Queens off Quencer Road. Police say a 19-year-old was shot in the left thigh and ultimately died at Jamaica Hospital.

A triple shooting almost an hour later over in Brooklyn had police searching for a gunman in his 30s. Three male victims, between 33 and 58 years old, suffered varying gunshot wounds to their lower extremities on Fulton Avenue around 1:10 a.m.

The Bedford-Stuyvesant victims were taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

News 4

Police say it'd be another three hours before the third shooting of the day, this time up in the Bronx. A man and a woman were each shot in the arm on Jerome Avenue around 4 a.m., according to the department.

Almost eight hours would pass before a 47-year-old man was shot in Harlem around 2:15 p.m. at Frederick Douglass Boulevard and West 151st Street. Police say he was shot in the groin by an unidentified male suspect who fled the area on foot.

The next victim was in Brooklyn who police say was shot in the leg at Pitkin Avenue and Amboy Street. Police could not immediately confirm the victim's age.

And by 4 p.m. Sunday, the city saw its sixth shooting of the day back up in the Bronx. Police responded to Angels Cafe on East 187th Street after 3:30 p.m. for a 13-year-old boy who was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been announced by police officials in any of Sunday's shootings.