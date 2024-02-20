Bronx

‘This is meant for you': Bronx flower shop thief threatens store employee with bullet before taking rose bouquet

By Jessica Cunnington

Police are looking for the person behind a brazen robbery at a small Bronx flower shop on Monday.

A man knocked at the door at the Norwood flower shop on Dekalb Ave. around 6:30 p.m. wanting a bouquet of roses, said the store owner's brother, Oscar Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said when he told the man the bouquet would cost $10, the man told him he wasn't paying before pushing Rodriguez to the ground.

The man displayed a couple of bills and a bullet in his hand, Rodriguez said.

"He said 'this is for you,'" Rodriguez said. "When he left he flashed me the gun."

Nearby surveillance cameras captured images released by police as the person investigators are looking for connected to the robbery.

Rodriguez went back to his job on Tuesday.

"We're not out here stealing," Rodriguez said. "We're trying to make money, it's very difficult."

Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-577-8477 (TIPS).

