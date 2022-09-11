Newark Airport

Flights Delayed at Newark Airport After Reports of Suspicious Package

Terminal C at the New Jersey airport was briefly evacuated as a precaution Sunday afternoon

A ground stop was ordered and dozens of flights were delayed out of Newark Liberty International Airport on Sunday afternoon after police received reports of a suspicious package, Port Authority officials said.

Terminal C at the New Jersey airport was briefly evacuated around 1 p.m. as a precautionary measure due to the nature of the investigation, a spokesperson said.

By 1:45 p.m., officials gave the "all clear" and started resuming terminal operations, but the impacts of the slowdown were already being felt by passengers.

FAA officials confirmed a ground stop had been ordered for United Airlines flight out of Terminal C from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. There were approximately 59 flights delayed by the short-term evacuation, the Port Authority spokesperson said.

