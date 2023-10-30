Flatiron Building to be converted from offices to residences: Report

Looking to live in a piece of New York City history? Now's your chance to live in one of the city's most iconic buildings.

There's a new plan to turn Manhattan's famed Flatiron Building from office space into residential condos, according to the New York Times.

The landmark building has sat mostly empty since 2019. Earlier this year, it was the subject of a multi-million dollar auction that gained attention after the initial bidder allegedly failed to cough up the $19 million deposit necessary to keep the building.

Earlier in October, the Brodsky Organization bought a stake in the historic building, recognizable by its triangle shape, and announced the plans with the co-owners.

According to the report, it will be able to house about 40 residences. But don't expect anybody to be moving in soon: Due to the necessary renovations and approvals from the city, it's likely there won't be any residents for another three years.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said the transformation of the 22-story building, which dates back to 1902, is something "we need to see much more of," calling it a "great way to put vacant office space to positive use."