First-Ever Harry Potter Flagship Store Coming to NYC in Summer 2020

A magical New York City shop will be saying “alhomora” and opening its doors this summer, welcoming fans to the first-ever Harry Potter flagship store.

Set to open sometime during summer 2020, the store will house the largest collection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts products in the world, according to Warner Bros.

Personalized robes, Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans and more will be available, as well as a new range of house wands which will exclusively be sold at the store located next to Manhattan’s Flatiron Building, at 935 Broadway.

The 20,000 square-foot store will encompass three floors, and will offer different retail experiences. “This will be the largest dedicated Harry Potter store in the world and will become a must-visit fan destination where Harry Potter enthusiasts can engage with interactive experiences and numerous photo opportunities as they step into the magic,” said Sarah Roots, the senior vice president of worldwide tours and retail for Warner Bros.

Roots called New York “the ideal city in which to launch with so many dedicated Wizarding World fans, a cutting-edge retail environment and a community that embraces innovative experiences.”

Although designs for the store are not yet finalized, some illustrations showed that the location will offer some food options such as coffee, ice cream and butterbeer — similar to some of the offerings at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter areas at Universal Parks in Orlando, Hollywood and Osaka, Japan.