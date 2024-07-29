Feral cat tests positive for rabies in Nassau County; vax clinic for pets scheduled

What to Know The Town of Hempstead will host a free rabies clinic after a feral cat collected in Nassau County tested positive for the disease -- marking the first rabies case in the county since 2016, officials announced Monday.

The feral cat was found in Cedarhurst and tested positive Thursday.

Because of this development, the Nassau County Department of Health and Town of Hempstead will hold a free Rabies Vaccination Clinic for pets on Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter located at 3320 Beltagh Ave. in Wantagh.

SInce there is no cure for rabies, officials remind the public of the importance that pets are up-to-date with their vaccinations.

“We urge all residents to avoid contact with feral and wild animals and to ensure their pets are up to date with their rabies vaccinations,” Nassau Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman said in a statement. “The detection of rabies in our county after several years of no reported cases is a stark reminder of the ongoing risk, and it’s crucial that we take proactive measures to protect our community.”

Rabies is a viral disease that is spread to humans and pets primarily through bites, scratches, or salivary contact from an infected animal.

To protect yourself from exposure to possible rabies:

Don't feed or touch wild animals, stray cats, or dogs.

Ensure pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations, including dogs, cats, ferrets, horses, and livestock. Pets too young to be vaccinated should be kept indoors and allowed outside only under direct supervision.

Keep family pets indoors at night. Don't leave them outside unattended or let them roam free.

Do not feed unknown animals and discourage them from seeking food near your home.

Advise your family against approaching any unknown animal – wild or domestic – especially those acting unusually.

If a wild animal is on your property, let it wander away and bring children and pets indoors. You may contact a nuisance wildlife control expert who will remove the animal for a fee.

Do not touch dying or dead animals. If you must move them, use a shovel, wear heavy rubber gloves and double bag the carcass.

Pet owners who are interested in attending the free rabies vaccination clinic must keep dogs on a leash at all times and cats and ferrets in enclosed carriers. It is recommended for pets older than four months to receive their first two shots one year apart and additional booster shots every three years thereafter.

New York State law requires all dogs, cats and ferrets to be vaccinated and up-to-date rabies vaccination.

Individuals bitten or scratched by any animal should immediately seek medical help and then call the Nassau County Department of Health at 516-227-9663.