FedEx Driver Pinned Under Truck Following Crash With SUV in Brooklyn: Police

A FedEx driver was thrown from her truck and left pinned underneath after colliding with another vehicle in Brooklyn, police said.

The incident occurred near the intersection of East 102nd Street and Glenwood Road in Canarsie Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Witnesses said that the FedEx driver was slowing down to make a left turn, when the driver of an SUV tried to go around the delivery truck on the left.

The two vehicles crashed, sending the FedEx worker from the truck She was seriously hurt, police said, but is expected to survive. Police added that the SUV driver suffered minor injuries.

It was not immediately clear if any charges had been filed.