Feast of San Gennaro 2022 Kicks Off in Manhattan: What to Know

What to Know A beloved New York City event, the annual Feast of San Gennaro kicked off Thursday in Little Italy.

Music, food, drinks and other live events are all on the calendar for this year's events.

The festivities will run through Sept. 25.

A beloved New York City event, the annual Feast of San Gennaro kicked off Thursday in Little Italy.

Music, food, drinks and other live events are all on the calendar for this year's events.

There are even cannoli, zeppole and meatball eating contests on the itenary for all those who love to witness (or partake) in an eating competition. These competitions are scheduled throughout the the run of the feast. You can click here for more details.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The grand procession where a statue of San Gennaro, floats and a festival band take to the streets is scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. The high mass of the patron saint will take place on Monday at 6 p.m. at the Shrine Church of the Most Precious Blood on 113 Baxter St. which will soon be followed by a religious procession.

The Feast of San Gennaro has been an annual tradition in New York City since the turn of the 20th century when Italian immigrants settle in Manhattan, according to the feast's website.

In 1926, as a way to keep the Neapolitan traditions alive, these Italian immigrants decided to have a one-day block party to San Gennaro, their patron saint. This tradition continued year after year, decade after decade, eventually transforming into an 11 day event covering a whopping 11 blocks in the Little Italy neighborhood of Manhattan.

The feast takes place on Mulberry Street in Little Italy between Canal and Houston streets and on Hester Street between Baxter and Centre streets, as well as on Grand Street between Baxter Street and Centre Market Place.

The festivities will run through Sept. 25.

For more information, click here.