FDNY Gives FBI Info on Active, Retired Members at US Capitol Riot

The New York City Fire Department has turned over information to the FBI on multiple members who were in Washington D.C. when the mob took over parts of the U.S. Capitol.

A spokesperson for the FDNY confirmed reports that a number of its members had been alleged to be at Wednesday's riot that led to the deaths of four people and a U.S. Capitol Police officer.

"The Department received anonymous allegations that active or retired members were present at the events at the United States Capitol on January 6 and, as required, has provided that information to the FBI," Frank Dwyer, a spokesperson for the FDNY, said.

An image circulating on Twitter after Wednesday's riot captured a person standing just outside the building in clothing with "“FDNY Squad 252” printed on the back. Dwyer told the NY Post the man in the photo was “not an active member of the department."

At least 16 individuals have so far been arrested and charges with federal crimes for their involvement for violence that took place in the U.S. Capitol building, NBC News reports.

On Saturday, the man heavily photographed wearing a horned helmet and carrying a spear was arrested; as was the man seen carrying a lectern.