Former FDNY chiefs indicted in federal corruption, bribery probe

Two former FDNY chiefs have been indicted on bribery, corruption and false statement offenses for allegedly conspiring to solicit and accept tens of thousands of dollars in bribe payments for giving preferential treatment to certain people and companies with inspection matters pending, federal prosecutors announced Monday.

Anthony Saccavino and Brian Cordasco are charged with conspiracy to solicit and receive a bribe, solicitation and receipt of a bribe, honest services wire fraud, conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, and making false statements in the scheme.

Prosecutors allege the scheme lasted about two years and say the two collectively raked in $190,000.

Both allegedly misused their authority as the top-ranking officials in their department to fast-track inspections and reviews for cash.

Information on attorneys for Saccavino and Brian Crodasco wasn't immediately known. They are expected in court later Monday.