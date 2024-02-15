FBI searches FDNY chiefs' homes in corruption probe

FBI agents have searched the homes of two FDNY chiefs involved with the safety inspection process of buildings in New York City in connection with a corruption investigation, and the city’s Department of Investigation has sealed the chiefs' offices at FDNY headquarters as part of a search there, according to three people briefed on the matter.

Neither man has been charged with a crime. Both have been placed on modified duty.

"The FDNY’s first priority is always keeping New Yorkers safe, and we expect every member of the department to act appropriately," the FDNY statement said. "As soon as Commissioner Kavanagh was alerted to these allegations last year, she immediately referred them to DOI to investigate them. Commissioner Kavanagh has proactively placed the employees at the center of this investigation on modified duty, and we are awaiting guidance from DOI regarding further action."

As NBC News has previously reported, federal investigators are trying to determine if there was any wrongdoing or illegal favoritism in the inspection process performed by the city on buildings that were under construction.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Sources familiar with the matter say this appears to be separate from an ongoing federal investigation into mayoral fundraising.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment. An FBI spokesperson declined to comment. A DOI spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.