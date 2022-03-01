FBI Offers $50,000 Reward in Baffling Unsolved Murders of Brooklyn Neighbors

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information on the murders of a Brooklyn woman and her neighbor, who were both found dead in their apartments in 2018 in what investigators believe is a linked case they have yet to be able to solve.

The FBI's New York office and the NYPD Metro Safe Streets Task Force jointly announced the reward Tuesday as they look to the public once again for help solving the mystifying killings of Ana Delvalle and Basil Gray on Moore Street in mid-May 2018.

Family members discovered Delvalle dead on May 11 of that year. She was 62. Gray, who lived in the apartment next door, was found two days later by his family. He was 54.

Both had been shot and killed. Ballistic evidence indicated the same weapon was used.

Detectives at the time said no 911 calls had been received around the time the two were believed to have been killed or until they were discovered by their own relatives.

A "Justice for Ana Del Valle" Facebook page created after her death hasn't seen any new postings since 2020. One of the more recent ones came on what would have been the slain woman's birthday.

"Today, we would have been thinking of what to do with HER for her birthday. Instead I'm breaking my head on how to express how immensely she is missed and how this world is worse off for her loss," the person who posted the message wrote. Her senseless killing by lowlife cowards who will hopefully have their day soon. Today we don't celebrate, I just shake my head in disbelief. Try hard not to give into despair and helplessness about the fact that in today's world, we allow horrible acts like this..."

Despite their best investigative efforts and multiple leads, officials say they haven't been able to come up with enough evidence to file charges in the tragic case.

"Investigators have been working on leads and information in the years since Ms. Delvalle and Mr. Gray were found, but haven’t developed enough evidence to charge a killer or killers," a statement said. "The FBI and NYPD are asking for the public to help."

Anyone with information about the murders, or the suspected shooter or shooters, is asked to call the FBI New York at 212-384-1000.