FBI Offers $20,000 Reward in Terrifying Long Island Acid Attack Case

The FBI in New York City and police in Long Island's Nassau County are asking for the public's help finding a suspect wanted in connection with an acid attack this past St. Patrick's Day, the federal agency tweeted Tuesday.

No new details were shared regarding the case itself on Tuesday, but the FBI said it was offering up to a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Nassau County Police previously said they were offering a similar reward for information.

It was back in mid-March, around 8:30 p.m., that a Hofstra University student was standing in her own driveway on Arlington Avenue in Elmont when a stranger ambushed her from behind and threw a cup of acid in her face, video shows.

We are seeking the public’s help in identifying an unknown suspect wanted in connection with an acid attack that occurred in Elmont, New York on 3/17/2021. A reward of up to $20,000 is available for info leading to an arrest. See below for more info:https://t.co/kqIRwHEF2i — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) October 19, 2021

The suspect drove off in a red Nissan Altima with fog lights after the attack.

The victim, Nafiah Ikram, sustained serious physical injuries and burns to her face, eyes and arms as a result, the FBI has said. She spent two weeks in the hospital and had to take the rest of the semester off from school to recover.

"At the time, I didn't know it was acid. I started walking because I thought it was just a prank — the substance felt warm, room temperature, like juice thrown on me," Ikram told News 4 earlier this year as she recounted the horror. "A couple of seconds later it started to burn, I started to panic and ran into the house."

Thankfully her parents were home and doused her with water to ease the burning. They called 911. Ikram said her tongue was so swollen she couldn't breathe.

"There are no words to describe what I went through," Ikram told News 4 as she worked to recover from her various injuries more than a month later. "Right now, I don't know if I'll ever drive again because of how bad the vision is in my eye."

Authorities haven't speculated on a possible motive for the attack.

Images and surveillance footage previously provided by authorities are grainy, but officials hope someone will recognize the vehicle or person involved.

Anyone with information can call the FBI's tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips online right here.